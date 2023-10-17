Chaty < 2.8.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-25016
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/b5035987-6227-4fc6-bc45-1e8016e5c4c0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25016https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-25016
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 3, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.