Cisco ASA/FTD Software - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-3580
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/ptswarm/status/1408050644460650502https://tools.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-asaftd-xss-multiple-FCB3vPZehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-3580https://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectorshttps://github.com/r0eXpeR/supplier
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 21, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
