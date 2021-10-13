Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Cisco ASA VPN/FTD - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2020-3452

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2020-3452
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-3452
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jul 1, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
VPN gateway
Vendor
Cisco
Product
ASA

