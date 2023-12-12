Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-20198CVE-2023-20273

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.2
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2023-20198Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2023-20273
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-20273
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 25, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Operating System
Vendor
Cisco
Product
IOS XE

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access