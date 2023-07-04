Cisco RV132W/RV134W Router - Information Disclosure CVE-2018-0127
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tools.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-20180207-rv13x_2http://web.archive.org/web/20211207054802/https://securitytracker.com/id/1040345https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-0127http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1040345https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 8, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
