Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Cisco Small Business RV Series - Information Disclosure CVE-2019-1653

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2019-1653
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-1653https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2019/01/29/cisco-r-rv320-rv325-router-unauthenticated-configuration-export-vulnerability-cve-2019-1653-what-you-need-to-know/
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jan 24, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
VPN Router
Vendor
Cisco
Product
Cisco Systems

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access