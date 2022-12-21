Cisco Small Business RV Series - Information Disclosure CVE-2019-1653
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-1653https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2019/01/29/cisco-r-rv320-rv325-router-unauthenticated-configuration-export-vulnerability-cve-2019-1653-what-you-need-to-know/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jan 24, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- VPN Router
- Vendor
- Cisco
- Product
- Cisco Systems
