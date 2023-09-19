Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Citrix ADC Gateway - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-27510

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2022-27510
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-27510
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Aug 11, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Firewall
Vendor
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Product
ADC

