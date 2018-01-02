ClamAV < 0.96 Security Bypass And Memory Corruption Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2010-0098CVE-2010-1311
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/39329http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/39262http://en.securitylab.ru/nvd/392749.phphttp://git.clamav.net/gitweb?p=clamav-devel.git;a=blob_plain;f=ChangeLog;hb=clamav-0.96
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.