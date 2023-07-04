Clansphere CMS 2011.4 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-27309
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/xoffense/POC/blob/main/Clansphere%202011.4%20%22module%22%20xss.mdhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-27309https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27309https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
