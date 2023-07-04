Commvault CommCell - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-25780
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://srcincite.io/blog/2021/11/22/unlocking-the-vault.htmlhttp://kb.commvault.com/article/63264https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-25780https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
