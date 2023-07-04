Confluence - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-26134
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://attackerkb.com/topics/BH1D56ZEhs/cve-2022-26134/rapid7-analysishttps://confluence.atlassian.com/doc/confluence-security-advisory-2022-06-02-1130377146.htmlhttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2022/06/02/active-exploitation-of-confluence-cve-2022-26134/https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-79016http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/167431/Through-The-Wire-CVE-2022-26134-Confluence-Proof-Of-Concept.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 3, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
