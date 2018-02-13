CouchDB 2.0.0 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2016-8742
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/couchdb-dev/201612.mbox/%3C825F65E1-0E5F-4E1F-8053-CF2C6200C526%40apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.