CraftCMS SEOmatic - Server-Side Template Injection CVE-2021-41749
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/nystudio107/craft-seomatic/commit/3fee7d50147cdf3f999cfc1e04cbc3fb3d9f2f7dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41749https://github.com/nystudio107/craft-seomatic/blob/develop/CHANGELOG.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
