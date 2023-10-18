Cryptocurrency Widgets Pack < 2.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-4059
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d94bb664-261a-4f3f-8cc3-a2db8230895dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-4059https://github.com/cyllective/CVEs
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 2, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
