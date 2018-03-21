D-Link DIR Routers Multiple Cookie Disclosure Vulnerabilities (Mar 2018) CVE-2018-6527CVE-2018-6528CVE-2018-6529
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- ftp://ftp2.dlink.com/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-860L/REVA/DIR-860L_REVA_FIRMWARE_PATCH_NOTES_1.11B01_EN_WW.pdfftp://ftp2.dlink.com/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-865L/REVA/DIR-865L_REVA_FIRMWARE_PATCH_NOTES_1.10B01_EN_WW.pdfftp://ftp2.dlink.com/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-868L/REVA/DIR-868L_REVA_FIRMWARE_PATCH_NOTES_1.20B01_EN_WW.pdf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
