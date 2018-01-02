Debut Embedded Server DoS Vulnerability CVE-2017-12568CVE-2017-16249
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/tipilu/53f142466507b2ef4c8ceb08d22d1278https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/43119/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
