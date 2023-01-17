DedeCMS <= 5.7.109 SQLi Vulnerability CVE-2022-46442
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/yinfei6/f2b311374de4b4cec1dc22433d38c92a#file-cve-2022-46442https://help.dedecms.com/changelog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.