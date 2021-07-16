Discourse 2.8.0.beta3 Security Update CVE-2021-32764
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://meta.discourse.org/t/2-8-0-beta3-user-selectable-avatar-flair-last-topic-visit-indicator-native-file-picker-and-more/196886/2https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-9x4c-29xg-56hw
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
