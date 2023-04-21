Discourse 3.1.x < 3.1.0.beta4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-29196CVE-2023-30538CVE-2023-28440CVE-2023-32301
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-986p-4x8q-8f48https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-w5mv-4pjf-xj43https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-vm65-pv5h-6g3whttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-p2jx-m2j5-hqh4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
