Django - SQL Injection CVE-2022-34265
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-34265https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2022/jul/04/security-releases/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 4, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web framework
- Vendor
- Django Project
- Product
- Django
