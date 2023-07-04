Doctor Appointment System 1.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-27320
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.sourcecodester.com/php/14182/doctor-appointment-system.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161642/Doctor-Appointment-System-1.0-Blind-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27320
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
