Dompdf < v0.6.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2014-2383
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/33004http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2014/Apr/258https://www.portcullis-security.com/security-research-and-downloads/security-advisories/cve-2014-2383/https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/1d64d0cb-6b71-47bb-8807-7c8350922582https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-2383
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 28, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
