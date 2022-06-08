Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

DotCMS - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-26352

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2022-26352
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.dotcms.com/security/SI-62https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26352
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Mar 28, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
CMS
Vendor
DotCMS
Product
DotCMS

