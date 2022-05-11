Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Drupal - Remote Code Execution CVE-2018-7600

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2018-7600
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/unit42-exploit-wild-drupalgeddon2-analysis-cve-2018-7600https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2018-7600
Codename
Drupalgeddon2
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Mar 29, 2018
Detection added at
Software Type
CMS
Vendor
Drupal
Product
Drupal

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

