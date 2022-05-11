Drupal - Remote Code Execution CVE-2018-7600
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/unit42-exploit-wild-drupalgeddon2-analysis-cve-2018-7600https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2018-7600
- Codename
- Drupalgeddon2
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Mar 29, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- CMS
- Vendor
- Drupal
- Product
- Drupal
