Dynamicweb 9.5.0 - 9.12.7 Unauthenticated Admin User Creation CVE-2022-25369
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.assetnote.io/2022/02/20/logicflaw-dynamicweb-rce/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-25369
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
