e107 < 2.3.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-27885
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/e107inc/e107/releases/tag/v2.3.1http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161651/e107-CMS-2.3.0-Cross-Site-Request-Forgery.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
