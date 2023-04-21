Eclipse Jetty Multiple Vulnerabilities (GHSA-qw69-rqj8-6qw8, GHSA-p26g-97m4-6q7c) - Windows CVE-2023-26048CVE-2023-26049
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/security/advisories/GHSA-qw69-rqj8-6qw8https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/security/advisories/GHSA-p26g-97m4-6q7c
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
