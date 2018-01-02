eGroupware Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2011-4951CVE-2011-4950CVE-2011-4949CVE-2011-4948
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/17322/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/52770http://packetstormsecurity.org/files/view/101676/eGroupware1.8.001.20110421-LFI.txthttp://packetstormsecurity.org/files/view/101675/eGroupware1.8.001.20110421-Redirect.txthttp://www.egroupware.org
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.