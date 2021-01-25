Elastic Elasticsearch Information Disclosure Vulnerability (ESA-2021-01) CVE-2021-22132
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://discuss.elastic.co/t/elasticsearch-7-10-2-security-update/261164https://www.elastic.co/community/security
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
