Elastic Kibana 7.0.0 < 7.17.8, 8.0.0 < 8.5.0 RCE Vulnerability (ESA-2022-12) CVE-2022-1364
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://discuss.elastic.co/t/7-17-8-8-5-0-security-update/320920
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
