Erxes <0.23.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-32853
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2021-103-erxes/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3285https://github.com/erxes/erxes/blob/f131b49add72032650d483f044d00658908aaf4a/widgets/server/views/widget.ejs#L14https://github.com/erxes/erxes/blob/f131b49add72032650d483f044d00658908aaf4a/widgets/server/index.ts#L54
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 20, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
