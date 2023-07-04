Exchange Server - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-34473
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-34473https://blog.orange.tw/2021/08/proxylogon-a-new-attack-surface-on-ms-exchange-part-1.htmlhttps://peterjson.medium.com/reproducing-the-proxyshell-pwn2own-exploit-49743a4ea9a1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-34473https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2021-34473
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.