Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Exim - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-42115

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2023-42115
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-42115
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 18, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Mail Transfer Agent
Vendor
Exim
Product
Exim

