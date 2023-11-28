Skip to main content

F5 BIG-IP - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-46747

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2023-46747
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-46747
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 26, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
VPN gateway
Vendor
F5
Product
BIG-IP

