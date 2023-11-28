F5 BIG-IP - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-46747
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Oct 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- VPN gateway
- Vendor
- F5
- Product
- BIG-IP
