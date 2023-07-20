Faculty Evaluation System v1.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-33440
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172672/Faculty-Evaluation-System-1.0-Shell-Upload.htmlhttps://github.com/F14me7wq/bug_report/blob/main/vendors/oretnom23/faculty-evaluation-system/RCE-1.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-333440https://github.com/1337kid/Exploitshttps://github.com/Alexander-Gan/Exploits
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
