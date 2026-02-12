Fantastic ElasticSearch Plugin <= 4.1.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2024-13221

Detectable with Network Scanner

Scan engine Nuclei

Cisa Kev This CVE is not part of the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog No

Exploitable with Sniper No

CVE Published Jan 31, 2025

Detection added at The date when the detection was added to Pentest-Tools.com Feb 12, 2026

Software Type Not available N/A

Vendor Not available N/A