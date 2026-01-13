Fides Privacy Center <= 2.39.1 - Server-Side URL Disclosure CVE-2024-31223
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ethyca/fides/commit/0555080541f18a5aacff452c590ac9a1b56d7097https://github.com/ethyca/fides/security/advisories/GHSA-53q7-4874-24qghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-31223
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.