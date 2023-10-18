FooGallery plugin <= 2.2.35 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-29439
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lourcode.kr/posts/CVE-2023-29439-Analysis?_s_id=cvehttps://wordpress.org/plugins/foogallery/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-29439https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/foogallery/wordpress-foogallery-plugin-2-2-35-reflected-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 16, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
