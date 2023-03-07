Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Fortinet FortiNAC - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-39952

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2022-39952
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-300
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 6, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Network Access Control
Vendor
Fortinet
Product
FortiNAC

