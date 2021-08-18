FortiOS SSL VPN - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2018-13379
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 1, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- VPN gateway
- Vendor
- Fortinet
- Product
- FortiGateway SSL VPN
