GetSimple CMS 3.3.13 - Open Redirect CVE-2019-9915
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.invicti.com/web-applications-advisories/ns-18-056-open-redirection-vulnerability-in-getsimplecmshttps://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1300https://www.netsparker.com/web-applications-advisories/ns-18-056-open-redirection-vulnerability-in-getsimplecms/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-9915https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 22, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
