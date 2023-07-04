Ghost CMS < 5.42.1 - Path Traversal CVE-2023-32235
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wf7x-fh6w-34r6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-32235https://github.com/TryGhost/Ghost/commit/378dd913aa8d0fd0da29b0ffced8884579598b0fhttps://github.com/TryGhost/Ghost/compare/v5.42.0...v5.42.1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
