Gitea >= 1.1.0, <= 1.12.5 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2020-14144
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.fzi.de/en/news/news/detail-en/artikel/fsa-2020-3-schwachstelle-in-gitea-1125-und-gogs-0122-ermoeglicht-ausfuehrung-von-code-nach-authent/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
