Gitea < 1.16.4 Improper Authorization Vulnerability CVE-2022-0905
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/go-gitea/gitea/commit/1314f38b59748397b3429fb9bc9f9d6bac85d2f2https://huntr.dev/bounties/8d221f92-b2b1-4878-bc31-66ff272e5ceb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
