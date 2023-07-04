GitLab 16.0.0 - Path Traversal CVE-2023-2825
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/05/23/critical-security-release-gitlab-16-0-1-released/https://github.com/Occamsec/CVE-2023-2825https://labs.watchtowr.com/gitlab-arbitrary-file-read-gitlab-cve-2023-2825-analysis/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2825https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/cves/-/blob/master/2023/CVE-2023-2825.json
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
