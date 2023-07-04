Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Gitlab - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2023-2825

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
CVE-2023-2825
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2825
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
May 26, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Version Control System
Vendor
GitLab Inc
Product
GitLab

