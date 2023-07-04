Gitlab - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2023-2825
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Version Control System
- Vendor
- GitLab Inc
- Product
- GitLab
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.