GoAnywhere MFT - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-0669
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-0669https://hstechdocs.helpsystems.com/releasenotes/Content/_ProductPages/GoAnywhere/GAMFT.htm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Feb 6, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- File transfer framework
- Vendor
- Fortra
- Product
- GoAnywhere
