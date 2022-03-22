Gogs < 0.12.6 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2022-0415
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/releases/tag/v0.12.6https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/6833https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-5gjh-5j4f-cpwvhttps://github.com/gogs/gogs/commit/0fef3c9082269e9a4e817274942a5d7c50617284https://huntr.dev/bounties/b4928cfe-4110-462f-a180-6d5673797902
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.