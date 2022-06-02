Gogs < 0.12.8 SSRF Vulnerability CVE-2022-1285
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-w689-557m-2cvqhttps://huntr.dev/bounties/da1fbd6e-7a02-458e-9c2e-6d226c47046d/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.