Grafana < 8.5.22, 9.2.x < 9.2.15, 9.3.x < 9.3.11, 9.4.x < 9.4.7 XSS Vulnerability (GHSA-qrrg-gw7w-vp76) CVE-2023-1410
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/grafana/bugbounty/security/advisories/GHSA-qrrg-gw7w-vp76https://grafana.com/blog/2023/03/22/grafana-security-release-new-versions-with-security-fixes-for-cve-2023-1410/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
